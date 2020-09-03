Left Menu
Turkey seeing second peak of COVID-19 outbreak, health minister says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-09-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 00:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey is seeing the second peak of the coronavirus outbreak due to "carelessness" at weddings and other social gatherings, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, amid a rapid rise in the number of daily cases and deaths. Coronavirus deaths have jumped to their highest since mid-May, when lockdowns were in place, and new cases have risen to mid-June levels, at almost 1,600. Ankara mostly reopened the economy and lifted weekend and age-specific lockdowns in early June.

The number of new COVID-19 cases rose by 1,596 to 273,301 in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, while the death toll from the virus rose by 45 to 6,462 on Wednesday. The data showed 246,876 total recoveries. Speaking after meeting his coronavirus science team, Koca said the capital Ankara had seen the most rapid rise in the number of cases lately, producing double the case numbers seen in Istanbul, previously the outbreak's epicenter in Turkey.

"We are going through the second peak of the first wave of coronavirus. The carelessness at weddings and religious holidays has bought us to this point," Koca said, but added lockdowns to curb the outbreak were not on the government's agenda for now. "The outbreak is increasingly continuing. The virus is spreading to more people each day. Our test numbers are rising every day, our new patient numbers are not falling," he said, adding 29,865 health workers were infected, with 52 deaths.

Doctors and medical groups have warned in recent weeks that some hospitals were at capacity due to COVID-19. At the weekend, the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara accused the government of downplaying the scale of the pandemic, citing local information. The Turkish Medics Association said last month that based on antibody tests, there are likely some 10 times more active coronavirus patients than suggested by the official tally.

Koca stood by the accuracy of official tallies and urged people to be more cautious. Turkey recently banned certain events and allowed more flexible work. Turkey is 18th globally in total cases, behind Pakistan and ahead of Italy, according to a Reuters tally.

