Biplab Deb visits GB Hospital, Agartala, takes stock of situation and preparedness to tackle COVID-19

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited GB Hospital in Agartala where he took stock of the situation and also reviewed the preparedness to tackle COVID-19 on September 2. CM Deb held talks with the management, administrative staff, doctors, nurses and other frontline and working staff of the hospital to sort-out various issues which are turning out to be a hindrance in providing better service to the visiting patients.

He also enquired about the ground situations and problems haunting the centre especially related to supply of oxygen, uninterrupted supply of water, etc. "GB is the main referral hospital of Tripura and also a COVID treatment centre so all serious patients are referred here from throughout the state and now with the huge rise in COVID-19 positive cases in AMC (Agartala Municipal Corporation) area the load on GB hospital has gone up several times. I had a long discussion on what are the problems that the hospital is facing and how they can be minimized and mitigated so that in the coming days patients do not face those problems," Deb later told reporters here.

He also appealed to the people of the state to stay conscious and said that there are many cases in which patients are forcefully entering the hospital for treatment despite their cases not being serious in nature and can be dealt with at COVID Care Centre or even in home isolation. The Tripura government had issued an alert after random testing found a 21 per cent coronavirus positivity rate in state capital Agartala.

The state government had indefinitely suspended neighbourhood classes where more than one lakh students were in attendance, as the positivity rate shot up. Till Wednesday, 8,033 people recovered from coronavirus in the state while there are 4,541 active cases and 125 deaths. Meanwhile, test per million is 69,926 in the state. (ANI)