Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic reports its highest daily number of coronavirus cases

The Czech Republic reported 650 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest number for a single day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic The latest cases, recorded by the Health Ministry over the previous 24 hours, took the overall number of cases reported since March to 25,773 in the country of 10.7 million.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:59 IST
Czech Republic reports its highest daily number of coronavirus cases

The Czech Republic reported 650 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest number for a single day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic

The latest cases, recorded by the Health Ministry over the previous 24 hours, took the overall number of cases reported since March to 25,773 in the country of 10.7 million. The Czech Republic has registered 425 deaths associated with COVID-19, a lower toll than many of its fellow European Union member states, but the number of new infections has spiked in recent days. On five days since Aug. 26, there have been more new cases than on any day during the first wave of the pandemic.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech started isolating at home on Wednesday after the chief public health officer, Jarmila Razova, tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister tested negative. Razova has spearheaded the government's efforts to curb the virus since starting her job in March. She has been in close contact with Prime Minister Andrej Babis and other top government officials.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo starts Kochi-Male flights under air bubble pact

IndiGo said it has started flights on the Kochi-Male route from Thursday under the bilateral air bubble arrangement between India and Maldives. Under an air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries operate special international passenger...

New youth party hopes to 'unshackle' Malaysia from old politics

One of Malaysias youngest lawmakers will start a youth-based party this month with the hope of changing a political landscape long dominated by old hands and money politics.Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, 27, said the yet-to-be-named party w...

Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 6,482

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have reached 6,482, informed the states health department on Thursday. Out of the total number, 1,649 are active cases, 4,742 patients have recovered and 44 people have succumbed to the...

All nations should join global COVID-19 vaccine effort - Africa CDC

All countries should join hands in a global effort to procure and distribute potential vaccines against the coronavirus across the globe, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.The World Health Or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020