Pandemic review panel to ask "hard questions" - co-chairs

An independent panel set up review the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic will ask "hard questions" and has been assured of access to the records of the World Health Organization (WHO), its co-chairs said on Thursday. "This is a strong panel, poised to ask the hard questions," co-chair Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former President of Liberia, told a news conference.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:15 IST
An independent panel set up review the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic will ask "hard questions" and has been assured of access to the records of the World Health Organization (WHO), its co-chairs said on Thursday. "This is a strong panel, poised to ask the hard questions," co-chair Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former President of Liberia, told a news conference. It would examine "actions of WHO and their time lines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic", she said.

Co-chair Helen Clark, a former prime minister of New Zealand, said: "For WHO, they have made clear that their files are open book. Anything we want to see, we see."

