55 bedded special COVID care unit established for children in Guwahati hospital

A special 55-bedded COVID-19 Care Unit for children has been set up at Mahendra Mohan Choudhary Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati. "The unit was inaugurated on August 30 and started functioning with 55 beds. Children below the age of 12-year are admitted here," said Dr Anupal Sarma, Assistant Superintendent of MMCH.

He added that currently 12 COVID-19 positive patients are admitted in the special COVID care unit of the hospital. "Parents of the admitted children, even if they don't have the viral infection, are staying with them in the hospital as the children are very young," said the doctor.

Sarma further informed that MMCH is the first dedicated COVID hospital in Assam, with a total strength of 202 beds. "We have 123 general beds and 24 ICU bed, along with 55 bed special unit for children," he added. (ANI)