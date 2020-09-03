Left Menu
Development News Edition

55 bedded special COVID care unit established for children in Guwahati hospital

A special 55-bedded COVID-19 Care Unit for children has been set up at Mahendra Mohan Choudhary Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:25 IST
55 bedded special COVID care unit established for children in Guwahati hospital
Dr Anupal Sarma, Assistant Superintendent of MMCH (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A special 55-bedded COVID-19 Care Unit for children has been set up at Mahendra Mohan Choudhary Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati. "The unit was inaugurated on August 30 and started functioning with 55 beds. Children below the age of 12-year are admitted here," said Dr Anupal Sarma, Assistant Superintendent of MMCH.

He added that currently 12 COVID-19 positive patients are admitted in the special COVID care unit of the hospital. "Parents of the admitted children, even if they don't have the viral infection, are staying with them in the hospital as the children are very young," said the doctor.

Sarma further informed that MMCH is the first dedicated COVID hospital in Assam, with a total strength of 202 beds. "We have 123 general beds and 24 ICU bed, along with 55 bed special unit for children," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Give India ‘another opportunity’ to appoint lawyer for Jadhav: Pakistan court to govt

A high court in Pakistan on Thursday directed the federal government to give India another opportunity to appoint a lawyer to represent death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav as it adjourned hearing for a month. The Islamabad High Court IHC t...

France again registers over 7,000 new COVID-19 infections

France registered more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, the health ministry said on Thursday, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31, while hospitalisations for the virus also rose aga...

World Rugby launches search for a new global rugby fan panel

World Rugby www.World.Rugby launches global rugby fan survey selected volunteers to be invited onto the official global rugby fan panel 12 million socially active fans across World Rugbys digital channels Nielsens global Sports DNA fan stud...

Coca-Cola appoints Sanket Ray as President of India and Southwest Asia region

Global beverages major Coca-Cola on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanket Ray as the president of its India and Southwest Asia region operations as part of a global top management rejig. Ray, who is at present chief operating officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020