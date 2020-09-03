Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic reports record daily coronavirus cases, 4 ministers isolating

The Czech Republic reported 650 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest number for a single day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as infections gathered speed amid relaxed government restrictions. The latest cases, recorded by the Health Ministry over the previous 24 hours, took the overall number of cases reported since March to 25,773 in the country of 10.7 million.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:27 IST
Czech Republic reports record daily coronavirus cases, 4 ministers isolating

The Czech Republic reported 650 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest number for a single day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as infections gathered speed amid relaxed government restrictions.

The latest cases, recorded by the Health Ministry over the previous 24 hours, took the overall number of cases reported since March to 25,773 in the country of 10.7 million. The Czech Republic has registered 425 deaths associated with COVID-19, a lower toll than many of its fellow European Union member states.

On five days since Aug. 26, there have been more new cases than on any day during the first wave of the pandemic. Daily increases per population size were mostly in multiples of those in neighbouring Germany in the past days. The government has put emphasis on low number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals - 172 as of Wednesday evening, including 40 serious cases - as a sign that the health system was not being overwhelmed.

The spread of infections has been illustrated by sports teams cancelling games due to cases in their ranks, and by infections hitting government departments. Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek and Labour and Minister Jana Malacova said on Twitter on Thursday they were self-isolating after positive tests among people they had met.

They followed Health Minister Adam Vojtech who started isolating on Wednesday after the country's chief public health officer, Jarmila Razova, tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister tested negative. Industry Minister Karel Havlicek was also self-isolating. The Czech government was among the first to shut down much of the retail trade and travel in March, putting a brake on the epidemic.

But it was also quick to reopen and has declared it was not planning any nation-wide restrictions that would choke the economy.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Give India ‘another opportunity’ to appoint lawyer for Jadhav: Pakistan court to govt

A high court in Pakistan on Thursday directed the federal government to give India another opportunity to appoint a lawyer to represent death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav as it adjourned hearing for a month. The Islamabad High Court IHC t...

France again registers over 7,000 new COVID-19 infections

France registered more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, the health ministry said on Thursday, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31, while hospitalisations for the virus also rose aga...

World Rugby launches search for a new global rugby fan panel

World Rugby www.World.Rugby launches global rugby fan survey selected volunteers to be invited onto the official global rugby fan panel 12 million socially active fans across World Rugbys digital channels Nielsens global Sports DNA fan stud...

Coca-Cola appoints Sanket Ray as President of India and Southwest Asia region

Global beverages major Coca-Cola on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanket Ray as the president of its India and Southwest Asia region operations as part of a global top management rejig. Ray, who is at present chief operating officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020