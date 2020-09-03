Left Menu
Ahmedabad reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Of these new cases, 150 were from Ahmedabad city and 16 from other parts of the district, it said in a statement. With the death of three patients during this period, the fatality count in the district reached 1,741, it added.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:36 IST
Gujarat's Ahmedabad recorded 166 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's count of patients to 32,013, the state health department said on Thursday. Of these new cases, 150 were from Ahmedabad city and 16 from other parts of the district, it said in a statement.

With the death of three patients during this period, the fatality count in the district reached 1,741, it added. A total of 76 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered from the infection and got discharge in the last 24 hours, the department said. Sixty-two of the recovered patients were from Ahmedabad city.

With this, the district's recovery count reached 26,608. In order to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has already started aggressive testing, covering different parts and sections of the society.

In one such rapid antigen testing exercise, 28 persons, including sadhus and employees of Shahibaug Swaminaryan temple, tested positive in the last two days, the AMC said in a statement on Thursday. Similarly, five construction workers from different parts of the city and nine employees of a major publishing house were also found infected, it added.

Out of the total 3,064 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far, as many as 1,741 were reported from Ahmedabad district alone. While 1,683 of them were from the city, 58 belonged to the rural parts of the district..

