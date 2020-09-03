COVID 19: Hyderabad-based NGO launches virtual plasma donation campaign
As India fights against COVID-19, a Hyderabad-based NGO has launched a plasma donation campaign to help other patients infected with the virus.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:07 IST
As India fights against COVID-19, a Hyderabad-based NGO has launched a plasma donation campaign to help other patients infected with the virus. Shaik Shareef, Initiator, while speaking to ANI said, "A small number of COVID-19 positive persons can be treated with plasma therapy and even for them searching plasma donor of that particular blood group had turned a difficult process. We have added a new section "COVID-19 Plasma Donor" on our website, Android and IOS apps."
"All COVID-19 positive patients, who have recovered from the virus attack and are willing to help other COVID-19 patients through 'Plasma Therapy', can voluntarily register themselves as 'Plasma Donors'," he added. He further said: "To make things easy for the patients and relatives of the COVID-19 positive persons and the medical fraternity in finding a plasma donor, we have been running this section for the past few weeks on a trial basis. Without announcing about this provision, many of those who had defeated COVID-19, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had already registered themselves as voluntary plasma donors on the app and website." (ANI)
