Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home isolation helps asymptomatic COVID-19 patients: Goa CM

"Home isolation is proving to be an effective tool for management of asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients. "The IMA Goa state unit, along with its dedicated member doctors, is doing a valuable job by extending telemedicine support and monitoring patients round-the-clock, said Sawant in a statement released here.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:22 IST
Home isolation helps asymptomatic COVID-19 patients: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said home isolation is proving to be an effective tool for the clinical management of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in the state. Sawant is himself under home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 47-year-old BJP leader has said he was asymptomatic.

He also appreciated efforts put in by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to provide assistance to patients who are quarantined at home. "Home isolation is proving to be an effective tool for management of asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients.

"The IMA Goa state unit, along with its dedicated member doctors, is doing a valuable job by extending telemedicine support and monitoring patients round-the-clock, said Sawant in a statement released here. The home isolation kit having all essential equipment and medications provided by the IMA is largely beneficial and it has aided me personally to monitor myself, he said.

Sawant requested AYUSH (ayurveda, yoga & naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy) doctors to come forward and liaison with the IMA Goa unit to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 in the state..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

A lot of technologies developed to deal with cold weather in northern mountains: DRDO chief

A lot of technologies have been developed to deal with the extreme cold weather in the countrys northern mountains and the armed forces are using all of them, DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy said on Thursday. These range from technologies de...

A month on, signal in Beirut rubble raises hope for survivor

A pulsing signal was detected Thursday from under the rubble of a Beirut building that collapsed during the horrific port explosion in the Lebanese capital last month, raising hopes there may be a survivor still buried there. The effort unf...

NATO: Turkey, Greece agree to talks about tensions at sea

The chief of NATO said Thursday that Greece and Turkey have agreed to start technical talks aimed at helping to reduce the risks of military incidents and accidents in the eastern Mediterranean, where the allies have been locked in a tense ...

Coronavirus: Rajasthan govt fixes treatment cost at private hospitals

The Rajasthan government on Thursday fixed rates for coronavirus treatment at private hospitals, keeping the charges at Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,900 a dayThe decision has come amid reports that private hospitals were charging exorbitant fee for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020