Coronavirus: Noida govt hospital claims over one lakh RT-PCR tests

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday claimed that it has performed over one lakh RT-PCR tests for COVID-19, the maximum by any facility in Uttar Pradesh. The Greater Noida-located facility has also completed 100 procedures of plasma therapy since the service was launched here on May 9, GIMS Director Dr Brig Rakesh Gupta said. The state-run hospital has so far admitted around 1,300 COVID-19 patients and more than 1,100 of them have been discharged after recovery, Gupta said. District Magistrate Suhas L Y hailed the contribution of the GIMS, saying the facility has not only been helpful for Gautam Buddh Nagar but the entire state. "Gautam Buddh Nagar has the lowest fatality rate of 0.5 per cent, which is the minimum in the country, and the GIMS has a lion's share in achieving this success," Suhas said, according to a statement. Gupta said the GIMS is an upcoming tertiary care institute, which is moving forward to provide state-of-the-art medical care, medical education and collaborative research but presently it is involved in COVID care and training of all hospitals in Noida for infection control. The hospital has established a 250-bedded isolation ward for COVID-19 patients

It is the only government institution, which has been nominated as a nodal centre for sample collection, treatment and complete management of COVID-19 cases, according to the statement. "Till now, the institute has admitted 1,300 COVID positive patients and discharged 1,100 patients after successful treatment. The GIMS also established a COVID-19 molecular laboratory for testing by Real-Time PCR technique on April 15 and has performed over 1,00,000 tests so far, which is the maximum for any new institute," it stated. "The GIMS has climbed from 25th position to 10th position in the number of tests and as per the ICMR, and the lab has been confirmed to have 100 per cent accuracy in tests validity," it added

As on Thursday, Gautam Buddh Nagar had 8,333 positive cases of COVID-19, including 46 deaths. The number of active patients was 1,163 while 7,124 patients have recovered, according to official data.