Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Indiana University sees 'alarming' spike in COVID-19 at frat, sorority houses

Indiana University at Bloomington on Thursday urged students living in fraternity and sorority houses to move out, citing an "alarming" rate of positive COVID-19 tests that marked the latest outbreak in the U.S. Midwest and at a college campus.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 07:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 07:22 IST
UPDATE 2-Indiana University sees 'alarming' spike in COVID-19 at frat, sorority houses

Indiana University at Bloomington on Thursday urged students living in fraternity and sorority houses to move out, citing an "alarming" rate of positive COVID-19 tests that marked the latest outbreak in the U.S. Midwest and at a college campus. The university said on Twitter that positive tests for coronavirus were exceeding 50% in some Greek houses, higher than in dorms, and told fraternity and sorority members to "re-evaluate their current living situation."

"Based on an increasingly alarming rate of positive test results from continued COVID-19 mitigation testing, IU Bloomington and its public health experts believe Greek houses are not safe given the pandemic conditions," the school tweeted. Indiana University, a campus of some 40,000 students, said it lacked the authority to manage the privately owned houses, but hoped Greek organizations and landlords would work with students to help them make new arrangements.

Some students responding on social media accused the school of unfairly blaming the Greek system. Others said administrators should have expected outbreaks where a number of people were living in close quarters. Major universities have grappled with thousands of students returning to campus for the fall semester, with some imposing online-only learning. New cases have spiked at some colleges that have allowed students to return to class.

HOLLYWOOD STAR TESTS POSITIVE New coronavirus infections have fallen nationwide for six weeks in a row but surged in the Midwest. Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota are reporting the highest percentage of positive tests, over 20% in each state.

Hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists descended on Sturgis, South Dakota, in August for an annual rally and health experts feared that could further spread the virus. On Wednesday a Minnesota health official said a motorcycle enthusiast in his 60s who had shown up there died of COVID-19. New cases rose 27% last week in Minnesota and 34% in Indiana.

Among those who have tested positive in recent days are British actor Robert Pattinson, 35, bringing an abrupt halt to production of his film "The Batman" as Hollywood struggles to regain its footing following a pandemic shutdown. The Baseball Hall of Fame said late on Wednesday that Tom Seaver, considered one of the sport's greatest right-handed pitchers, had died of complications of COVID-19 and Lewy body dementia at the age of 75.

And pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, 48, said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two children had tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but had since recovered New York City on Thursday allowed malls to reopen their doors to shoppers at 50% capacity. Statewide, casinos can now operate at 25% capacity.

"Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are at a point in our fight against this virus where we can safely reopen malls in New York City as long as they adhere to strict health and safety protocols," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. New York has seen by far the most COVID-19 deaths of any U.S. state, with more than 32,000, but its rate of new infections has dropped to among the lowest in the nation.

At least 185,754 have died of the illness across the United States, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. public health officials and Pfizer Inc said a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October, just ahead of the Nov. 3 election in which the pandemic is likely to be a major factor in whether President Donald Trump wins a second term.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal police fire tear gas to stop religious rally amid COVID-19 surge

Police in Nepal used tear gas and water cannon on Thursday to break up a religious rally that defied a government ban on public gatherings imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the ban, about 2,000 residents poured into a major...

China's 'Malacca dilemma' remains

Amid the border standoff between India and China, the latter has suffered a severe blow from Thailand, which said it will scrap the Kra Canal project that Beijing wanted to build to shorten its access to the Indian Ocean, according to a me...

Japan coast guard rescues one man likely to be crew of capsized cattle ship

The Japanese coast guard said on Friday it rescued a man likely to be crew of a capsized cattle ship, confirming a domestic media report.The man was unconscious and transferred to hospital, it added in a statement. He was found about 120 ki...

Wider use of on-board cameras to enhance seafood production: Stuart Nash

New government support will enable onboard cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet.Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealands reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020