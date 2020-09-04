Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 tally goes past 39 lakh; no. of recoveries crosses 30-lakh mark

Ten fatalities each were reported from Kerala and Telangana, nine from Uttarakhand, eight each from Goa and Odisha, seven each from Assam and Puducherry, six from Jharkhand, five from Himachal Pradesh, four from Chandigarh, three each from Manipur and Tripura while one death was recorded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Of the total 68,472 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum of 25,586, followed by 7,608 in Tamil Nadu, 6,054 in Karnataka, 4,500 in Delhi, 4,200 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,691 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,394 in West Bengal, 3,062 in Gujarat and 1,690 in Punjab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 10:57 IST
India's COVID-19 tally goes past 39 lakh; no. of recoveries crosses 30-lakh mark
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 tally went past 39 lakh on Friday with 83,341 fresh cases reported in a span of 24 hours, while the number of recoveries crossed the 30-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the country to 77.15 percent, according to the Union health ministry. The total number of COVID-19 cases mounted to 39,36,747, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 people succumbing to it in a day, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.74 percent in the country. There are 8,31,124 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for 21.11 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The country registered over 80,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. India is the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US and Brazil in terms of cases and deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,66,79,145 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country as on September 3, including 11,69,765 on Thursday.

Of the 1,096 fresh deaths, 391 were in Maharashtra, 104 in Karnataka, 92 in Tamil Nadu, 75 each in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, 72 in Punjab, 55 in West Bengal, 30 in Madhya Pradesh, 26 in Bihar, 19 each in Delhi and Haryana, 16 each in Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, 14 in Rajasthan and 11 in Jammu and Kashmir. Ten fatalities each were reported from Kerala and Telangana, nine from Uttarakhand, eight each from Goa and Odisha, seven each from Assam and Puducherry, six from Jharkhand, five from Himachal Pradesh, four from Chandigarh, three each from Manipur and Tripura while one death was recorded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Of the total 68,472 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for a maximum of 25,586, followed by 7,608 in Tamil Nadu, 6,054 in Karnataka, 4,500 in Delhi, 4,200 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,691 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,394 in West Bengal, 3,062 in Gujarat, and 1,690 in Punjab. So far, 1,483 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,095 in Rajasthan, 866 in Telangana, 743 in Jammu and Kashmir, 740 in Haryana, 672 in Bihar, 522 in Odisha, 444 in Jharkhand, 330 in Assam, 315 each in Kerala and Chhattisgarh and 300 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 260 COVID-19 fatalities, Goa 212, Tripura 129, Chandigarh 63, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Himachal Pradesh 48 each, Ladakh 35, Manipur 32, Meghalaya 13, Nagaland nine, Arunachal Pradesh seven, Sikkim four and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two. The ministry stressed that over 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair boosts balance sheet with 400 mln euro share placement

Ryanair has raised 400 million euros 473.6 millionfrom shareholders to strengthen its balance sheet as it eyes potential market opportunities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Europes largest low-cost carrier said on Friday. The move ad...

NCB notice to Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda under NDPS Act

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has issued notices to actor Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act and asked them to join the investigatio...

Cubs, Cardinals set to open 5-game series at Wrigley

The Chicago Cubs will try to build on their National League Central lead when they face the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. The game will open a five-game series at Wrigley Field. The division-leading Cubs 22-15 hold a 3 12-game lea...

Australian PM wants internal borders open by Christmas, protests at virus restrictions grow

Australias prime minister pressed states on Friday to reopen their borders by December and ease restrictions, as businesses and locked down households vented their frustration over deepening revenue and job losses. Prime Minister Scott Morr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020