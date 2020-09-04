FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

New infections have fallen in the United States for six weeks, while cases in India have surged in recent days as Asia's worst-hit country closes in on Brazil as the world's second-most affected nation from the virus.

EUROPE * The weekly number of positive cases in England in late August was the highest since the end of May, the latest data from the test and trace scheme showed.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korean doctors agreed to end a two-week strike which has complicated efforts to curb a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

* India reported a daily jump of 83,341 infections, taking its tally to 3.94 million, as Asia's worst-hit country closes in on Brazil as the world's second most affected nation from the virus. * An Australian state reported a record 59 deaths, the highest ever daily total for the country.

* New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the current coronavirus restrictions would be retained until mid-September. AMERICAS

* Brazil's national tally of infections surpassed 4 million. * More health workers have died from the novel coronavirus in Mexico than any other country on the planet, Amnesty International said.

* British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported, halting production of "The Batman" and highlighting the industry's struggles to get back to business after months of a shutdown. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel will impose a partial national lockdown next week to battle a coronavirus infection surge, the head of its pandemic task force said on Thursday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Drugmaker Roche said it had received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a test to quickly detect whether a patient has SARS-CoV-2 or one of two forms of influenza. * Contact tracing apps can sharply reduce the spread of the virus even when only a few people use them, a study published by researchers at Google and Oxford University showed.

* Mexico said it plans to take part in stage 3 trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in October, part of the nation's efforts to secure supplies of possible future COVID-19 vaccines. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian markets had their worst session in two weeks following a plunge on Wall Street, though gains in safer assets like bonds and dollars were muted as investors awaited U.S. job data. * U.S. employers announced another 115,762 job cuts in August, led by struggling airlines as the pandemic weighs on travel and financial assistance from the government lapses.

* Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signaled readiness to compile a third extra budget to respond to the pandemic if he succeeds outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.