27 prison inmates, district jail superintendent found COVID positive in UP

The superintendent of district jail and 27 inmates were found COVID-19 positive, taking the total number of prisoners and staffers suffering from the disease to 390 here, officials said on Friday. In the district, 107 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. This figure includes those found positive in the jails.

Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra said four inmates of district jail, its superintendent and 23 inmates of temporary jail tested positive for the infection. Jail authorities said the total number of cases rose to 390 till Thursday with the 28 new cases. Of these, 224 have been reported from district jail, including the jail superintendent, and 166 from temporary jail.