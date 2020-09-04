Left Menu
Army distributes COVID kits in J-K's Kishtwar district

The Army distributed COVID kits among people living in remote areas of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official spokesman said. With an aim to reduce hardships of people living in far-flung areas, the Army had organised a medical camp in Tetani area of Kishtwar district, he said. During the camp, COVID-19 kits consisting of facemasks, hand sanitizers, a liquid soap and other items were distributed among the locals.

The Army distributed COVID kits among people living in remote areas of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official spokesman said. With an aim to reduce hardships of people living in far-flung areas, the Army had organised a medical camp in Tetani area of Kishtwar district, he said.

During the camp, COVID-19 kits consisting of facemasks, hand sanitizers, a liquid soap and other items were distributed among the locals. "This camp will go a long way in alleviating the health issues of the local population of the area and further strengthen bonds of friendship between the Army and the locals," the spokesman added.

