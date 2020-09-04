Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spaniards buy old, polluting cars amid recession and COVID fears

But more use of old cars could be negative for the environment and respiratory health. "Old cars, even when they were new, contaminated more as environmental rules were much less strict 15 or 20 years ago," said Adrian Fernandez, a transport expert at Greenpeace Spain.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:05 IST
Spaniards buy old, polluting cars amid recession and COVID fears

Fearful of catching the coronavirus while also feeling the pinch from recession, Spaniards are increasingly shunning public transport and turning to cheap old cars, industry data shows, in a trend that risks more toxic emissions.

Sales of vehicles older than 20 years jumped 31% year-on-year in July and August to nearly 44,000 cars, according to data from the Institute of Automotive Studies. The average price of those purchases was around 1,400 euros ($1,655.36), vehicle sales portal Sumauto said, with some cars going for as little as 500 euros.

As sales for old cars jumped, sales of new units rose a modest 1.1% year-on-year in July and fell 10% in August. At the same time, public transport traffic plunged 40% during the summer compared with the same period last year, Sumauto added, quoting the association of public transportation operators.

With the economy set to shrink at least 9% in 2020 and unemployment ticking up in August after a brief recovery in July, many Spaniards are looking to save money. But more use of old cars could be negative for the environment and respiratory health.

"Old cars, even when they were new, contaminated more as environmental rules were much less strict 15 or 20 years ago," said Adrian Fernandez, a transport expert at Greenpeace Spain. After many years on the road these cars are now even more polluting, he added. "It's a step backwards on air quality. This means negative consequences for respiratory ailments, of which COVID-19 is one."

Spain has recorded 488,513 cases of the virus, more than any country in Western Europe, and is suffering a second wave. On Thursday the Health Ministry reported 3,607 new cases, down from a peak of around 10,000 last Friday. It also reported another 13 deaths, pushing total fatalities up to 29,234.

($1 = 0.8457 euros)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Star India keen to rope in Harbhajan for commentary duties

By Baidurjo Bhose Chennai Super Kings CSK spinner Harbhajan Singhs decision to skip the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL has now taken a better turn with host broadcasters Star India showing interest to rope in the experienced ...

Tourism sector may lose 500 000 jobs without government’s intervention

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says without governments intervention, the tourism sector was on course to lose between 500 000 and 600 000 jobs.Kubayi-Ngubane said the past four months of lockdown have been very difficult for the...

Bottas leads 1st practice for Italian GP, Hamilton 2nd

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. The Finnish drivers best lap was .245 seconds quicker than Hamilton and .797 ahead of Red Bull driver...

PSG announce three new coronavirus cases, total count reaches 6

Paris Saint-Germain PSG on Friday confirmed three new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the club to six. The latest tests for PCR SarsCoV2 carried out on the Paris Saint-Germain first team confirmed three new positive c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020