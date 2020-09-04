Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six Meghalaya govt officers test positive, secretariat to remain shut for two days

The Meghalaya secretariat will remain shut for two days from Saturday after six government officers tested positive for COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Friday.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:27 IST
Six Meghalaya govt officers test positive, secretariat to remain shut for two days

The Meghalaya secretariat will remain shut for two days from Saturday after six government officers tested positive for COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Friday. The government has also decided to request guests intending to visit the secretariat next week to postpone their programme in view of the infections, he said.

Three government employees at the secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Another three have tested positive today, Tynsong told newsmen after a review meeting. He said the affected officers are from finance, law and information and public relations departments. Health department officers will carry out sanitisation of the entire secretariat, including the additional secretariat here.

This apart the government Teachers Day function scheduled to be held at the Yojana Bhavan here have been shifted to the convention hall of a hotel here, the deputy chief minister said. Meanwhile, 108 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Friday taking the coronavirus tally to 2734. A total 75 patients recovered from the contagion increasing the number of recoveries to 1468, Health Minister A L Hek said.

A 59 year-old woman died due to co-morbidity and tested positive for COVID-19 during the day increasing the toll in the state to 14, Health Minister A L Hek said. Of the 108 new cases on Friday, 25 of them are personnel of the various armed forces 10 in West Garo Hills, eight in Ri-Bhoi district and seven in East Khasi Hills district, Hek said.

The health department has also collected swab samples from 95,457 persons to verify their COVID-19 status, he added. Officials said over 33,300 persons have entered the state till date since unlock 1.0 began in June.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

5 more people die of COVID-19 in Chandigarh

The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh on Friday rose to 68 with five more fatalities, while 203 new cases took the infection tally to 5,268. The victims include a 72-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, who died at the government medical c...

Treat as representation PIL against wildlife hunting by private shooters: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau WCCB and the National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA to treat as representation a PIL which alleges that state authorities are using services of private shooters...

Curevac gets $300 million grant to hurry up COVID-19 vaccine

German biotech firm Curevac said on Friday it had won nearly 300 million in government funding to speed up work on its prototype COVID-19 vaccine and build capacity to produce it at scale. The Tuebingen-based startup, valued at 10 billion a...

Motor racing-McLaren pay tribute to F1 veteran after 55 years of service

McLaren are paying tribute at the Italian Grand Prix to their longest-serving team member Ray Tex Rowe as he heads to retirement after 55 years with the former champions. The teams Formula One cars have Rowes name and length of service on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020