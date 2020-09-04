Virus: Maha to launch 'my family, my responsibility' campaign
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his government will implement the 'My Family, My responsibility' campaign from September 15 to fight the coronavirus outbreak. A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said the scheme, in its first phase, has a target to reach 2.25 crore families twice a month, for which help of NGOs and elected representatives will be taken.
Under the new scheme, volunteers appointed by the health department will embark on a door-to-door survey and test temperature and oxygen levels of people. The teams will trace suspected COVID-19 patients and those suffering from other ailments, it said.
The first phase will end on October 10 and the second phase will take place between October 12 to 24..
