U.S. CDC reports 186,173 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,081 to 186,173 and reported 6,132,074 cases, an increase of 44,671 cases from its previous count. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 3 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:26 IST
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

