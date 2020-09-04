13 deaths, 1,570 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total count 87,797

Thirteen more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday as 1,570 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the infection numbers to 87,797 in the state, according to a health bulletin. So far, 1,108 people have died from the infection in Rajasthan, it said. State BJP president Satish Poonia was among those who tested positive for the infection on Friday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him speedy recovery. Earlier, eight MLAs had contracted the infection. In Jaipur, the death toll from coronavirus infection is 281 now; followed by 104 in Jodhpur; 78 each in Bikaner and Kota; 75 in Ajmer; 71 in Bharatpur; 47 in Pali; 43 in Nagaur; 29 in Udaipur; 26 in Alwar; and 22 in Dholpur. Of the fresh 1,570 cases, 290 were detected in Jaipur; 271 in Jodhpur; 165 in Kota; 90 in Alwar; 69 in Ajmer; 64 in Sikar; 60 each in Jhalawar and Baran; and 54 in Bikaner, the bulletin said. Currently, 14,790 people are under treatment, according to the bulletin. As many as 70,835 people have been discharged after treatment till now, it added. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said from September 7, the infection test report will be available on the registered mobile number of the person concerned

Sharma said Rajasthan has fixed rates for the treatment of coronavirus in private hospitals across the state. He said private hospitals will have to treat COVID-infected people according to the fixed rates. Action will be taken against the private hospitals not adhering to the directions, he said.