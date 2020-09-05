Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 4, down from 25 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported, marking the 20th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to eight from 26 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,112, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
