Left Menu
Development News Edition

5.15 pc of Bhubaneswar residents have developed antibodies against COVID-19: Survey

In the first phase of the serology study which was conducted earlier, 900 samples were collected and only about 1.42 per cent of the residents of Bhubaneswar was found to have developed antibodies for COVID-19. The BMC commissioner said the community exposure to COVID-19 virus was relatively low in the city may be due to a plethora of enforcement measures taken by the civic body like enforcement and campaign to more use of masks, practising physical distancing, frequent washing of hands and creating community awareness.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-09-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 10:59 IST
5.15 pc of Bhubaneswar residents have developed antibodies against COVID-19: Survey

Around 5.15 per cent of the residents of Bhubaneswar have developed antibodies against COVID-19 infection, according to a serological survey. The Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC), Bhubaneswar collected around 1,320 samples during the two-day community serological study in the Odisha capital city on August 28 and 29.

The serological survey by the RMRC of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found that 5.15 per cent of the people of Bhubaneswar have developed antibodies against COVID-19, an official said. A serological survey is conducted to assess the prevalence of a disease in a society or population to see if people have developed antibodies against a virus.

It shows how many or what percentage of the population had contracted a particular disease and have acquired immunity against it. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday cautioned the citizens of the state capital to be more careful as only around 5.15 per cent of the residents have developed antibodies against COVID-19 infection.

On the results of the survey by RMRC, BMC Commissioner PC Chaudhary said, "the less prevalence of the antibody in the city population indicates that still there is a high risk of infection in near future and thus the city is currently experiencing a spike in the COVID-19 positive cases." During the serological survey the RMRC received 1,320 samples from various locations. In the first phase of the serology study which was conducted earlier, 900 samples were collected and only about 1.42 per cent of the residents of Bhubaneswar was found to have developed antibodies for COVID-19.

The BMC commissioner said the community exposure to COVID-19 virus was relatively low in the city may be due to a plethora of enforcement measures taken by the civic body like enforcement and campaign to more use of masks, practising physical distancing, frequent washing of hands and creating community awareness. A large majority of the population is still susceptible to the infection and hence all preventive measures under COVID-19 Protocol is the need of the hour, he said.

The BMC commissioner asked the people to be extra careful by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Till Friday, Odisha had reported 1,16,678 COVID-19 cases and Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, had reported 19,740 cases.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Six Pumas test positive for COVID-19: UAR

Six Pumas players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Argentine Rugby Union UAR said, news which deals another blow to hopes the Rugby Championship can go ahead later this year. The players, including first-choice winger Emiliano Boffell...

Contreras knocks in four as Cubs dump Cardinals

Willson Contreras drove in four runs to power the Chicago Cubs past the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Friday. The National League Central-leading Cubs 23-15 dropped the Cardinals 14-15 into a second-place tie with the Milwaukee Brewers 1...

Georgia candidate's post removed for inciting violence

Facebook removed a photo illustration showing a Republican congressional candidate in Georgia posing with a rifle next to three Democratic House members, saying Friday that it violated the social media platforms policy against inciting viol...

Sushant case: NCB to question Rajput's cook

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB will record the statement of Sushant Singh Rajputs cook on Saturday in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actors death, officials said. They said the cook, Dipesh Sawant, has been made to join inves...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020