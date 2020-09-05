Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian police make arrests at rallies

Government officials are expected to announce on Sunday how and when Melbourne and regional Victoria will come out of respective stages of lockdowns. In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — India's coronavirus cases crossed 4 million on Saturday, leading the world in new infections and closing in on Brazil's total as the second-highest in the world.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-09-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:57 IST
Australian police make arrests at rallies

Police in Australia's hardest-hit Victoria state made several arrests among a crowd of about 300 people protesting the lockdown in Melbourne, as the country's death toll rose to 748. Victoria reported 11 more deaths and 76 new infections.

The Melbourne restrictions, including a night curfew, were put in place in an attempt to reduce a huge spike in infections and deaths. Police earlier urged people to adhere to restrictions on community movement. But four men were arrested and charged with incitement over the so-called “Freedom Day” protests planned for several Melbourne locations.

Police, many of them on horseback, later made a number of arrests among protesters, some of them for not wearing masks. Government officials are expected to announce on Sunday how and when Melbourne and regional Victoria will come out of respective stages of lockdowns.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — India's coronavirus cases crossed 4 million on Saturday, leading the world in new infections and closing in on Brazil's total as the second-highest in the world. The 86,432 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India's total to 4,023,179. Brazil has confirmed 4,091,801 infections, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 1,089 deaths for a total of 69,561. Most of the cases are in western Maharashtra state and the four southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. But new surges are being recorded in the country's vast hinterlands. — South Korea has reported 168 new cases of the coronavirus, the third consecutive day the daily jump came below 200, possibly suggesting the country is starting to see the effects of social distancing restrictions. The figures brought the national caseload to 21,010, including 333 deaths. Most of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers have struggled to track transmissions emerging from churches, restaurants, schools and offices. Infections were also reported in other big cities, including Bunsan, Gwangju, Daejeon and Daegu, which was the epicenter of the previous major outbreak in February and March. Government officials have decided to extend elevated distancing restrictions in the Seoul area for another week, saying that the speed of viral spread is still at risky levels. Through next Sunday, restaurants are required to provide only takeouts and deliveries after 9 p.m. Gyms, billiard clubs and after-school academies remain closed. Authorities have also shut down churches and nightspots and shifted most schools back to remote learning nationwide.

— China's government on Saturday reported 10 confirmed coronavirus infections, all acquired abroad, and no deaths..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra petrol pump booked for tampering kiosks to cheat customers

Police in Andhra Pradeshs Chittoor raided a petrol pump and allegedly found a tampered fuel-dispensing machine, which the cops alleged, was used to cheat customers. Acting on information given to us from a source, we found two chips in the ...

NBA coaches hoping for chance to bring family to bubble

Denver coach Michael Malone spent his 60th day inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World, and hed like two things known. One, he misses his family.Two, he doesnt understand why they arent with him now. Malone offering perhaps the most imp...

PCB chief Mani doesn't want new ICC chairman from cricket's 'big three' nations

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chairman Ehsan Mani is against the idea of someone from among the big three nations of India, England and Australia becoming the next ICC chairperson, saying it would be healthier for the game to select someone fr...

Brewers look to have found bats; Indians hope they're next

Keston Hiura and the Milwaukee Brewers have been heating up at the plate, while the Cleveland Indians have been hit or miss with their offense throughout much of the season. Hiura looks to follow up his first multi-hit performance in more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020