82 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 82 people were found positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 860, officials said. The fresh cases include ten employees of a sugar mill and four policemen, they said.

A ward in a women hospital was sealed after some patients there tested COVID-19 positive, officials said. According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, the health department received 398 samples results, of which 82 were positive.

The district magistrate said 58 more people have recovered from COVID-19 infection, taking the total recoveries here to 1,659. Meanwhile, one more COVID hospital has been opened in the district as the virus patients were increasing, officials said.

Now there are two hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Muzaffarnagar, they said..