Left Menu
Development News Edition

Get tested for COVID-19 at the earliest: Punjab CM's appeal to people

Urging people not delay testing by ignoring COVID-19 symptoms or by trying medicines on their own, the Singh said all the deaths being reported are of patients in the advanced stage of the disease. The chief minister has appealed to people to follow the instructions of the government and doctors' advice to save themselves and Punjab, according to a state government release.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:59 IST
Get tested for COVID-19 at the earliest: Punjab CM's appeal to people

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to get themselves tested for coronavirus at the earliest, saying any delay could prove fatal for them. He also categorically rejected allegations of organ harvesting of COVID-19 victims, and termed videos on social media claiming such as "rumours and completely baseless".

Notably, several rumours, including that of alleged organ harvesting of coronavirus patients, have posed a new challenge to the Punjab Health department as people in some villages are preventing medical teams from collecting samples for testing. "Don't fall prey to such false propaganda, which is being spread only to mislead you," Singh told people, adding the only reason bodies of COVID-19 victims are cremated by people wearing PPE suits is to avoid infection.

"Some hypocrites are trying to mislead you on social media with false information. Our former president (Pranab Mukherjee) was also cremated in a similar manner because he had tested positive for coronavirus infection," he pointed out. Urging people not delay testing by ignoring COVID-19 symptoms or by trying medicines on their own, the Singh said all the deaths being reported are of patients in the advanced stage of the disease.

The chief minister has appealed to people to follow the instructions of the government and doctors' advice to save themselves and Punjab, according to a state government release. Targetting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he urged people not to be "misguided" by the "vicious propaganda" of the opposition party.

The chief minister said the oximeters that the AAP was offering to give people of Punjab were no substitute for testing. "These oximeters will not tell you if you have coronavirus infection or not. They just measure the oxygen saturation level in the body, and low oxygen level is not necessarily an indication of the infection," he said.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on September 2 said that his party workers would check the oxygen level of people with oximeters in villages of Punjab. Pointing out that his government has already distributed 10,000 oximeters and was in the process of procuring another 50,000, Singh reiterated that use of these machines only would not save lives. "Going to a hospital only in case of low oxygen level might be too late," he warned.

Stressing that this was not the time to indulge in politics but to fight the coronavirus pandemic together, the chief minister said, "Unfortunately, the AAP is busy politicising the crisis even after assuring the state government of their support." "Aren't they ashamed?" he asked rhetorically, adding all parties should support his government and consider the viral disease a common enemy. "Won't they support us if there is a war with Pakistan or China?" He also described as "false propaganda" the AAP's claims that Punjab was doing badly on the coronavirus front as compared to Delhi. "The facts and figures expose these false claims," he said, adding with 1.9 crore population, Delhi has 1.82 lakh cases while Punjab, with 2.80 crore population, has 60,000 cases. "The deaths in Delhi are three-fold as compared to Punjab," Singh said.

The Punjab chief minister, however, clarified that he was not citing these numbers because he wanted Delhi to have more cases. "I pray to 'Wahe Guru' (Lord Almighty) that all states, including Delhi, should win the war against coronavirus and succeed in saving lives." Singh assured the people that there is no shortage of beds, medicines, ventilators or doctors to tackle the spike in cases in Punjab.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Punjab rose to 1,808 on Saturday with 69 more fatalities while the infection tally jumped to 61,527 with 1,515 new cases..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ranking of states based on implementation of Business Reform Action Plan for the year 2019

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and Corporate Affairs on Saturday announced the 4th edition of Business Reform Action Plan BRAP ranking of states. The announcements were made in the august presence of Piyush Goyal, Minister of Ra...

West Bengal reports 3,042 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths

West Bengal has reported 3,042 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking the total number of cases here to 1,74,659, as per the State Health Department on Saturday. Out of 1,74,659 cases, 1,50,801 people have been discharged after recovering...

HC directs HP govt to frame transparent policy for employees to avoid unnecessary litigation

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday directed the state government to frame and adopt a transparent policy for avoiding unnecessary litigation among the employees and the state. Taking serious note of the states sluggish approach in ...

Report: Watson, Texans agree to massive four-year extension

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than 175 million, ESPN reported Saturday. The total deal is valued at 177.54 million and includes 111 million in guaranteed money, ES...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020