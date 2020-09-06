Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

India added 86,432 cases of the new virus on Saturday, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry. France expects more severe COVID cases in next 15 days France must stay vigilant as more people will be hospitalised in intensive care units in the next two weeks, reflecting a flare-up in COVID-19 infections in recent days, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 02:27 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Iran schools re-open despite concerns over spread of virus

Schools in Iran re-opened to 15 million students on Saturday after a seven-month closure despite concerns over increased spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. “This year, we shoulder a heavier burden of responsibility toward our students,” said President Hassan Rouhani, who oversaw the opening of schools in a video conference broadcast live on state television. Sanofi France chief: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros

Sanofi's chief in France, Olivier Bogillot, said on Saturday that its future COVID-19 vaccine was likely to be priced below 10 euros per shot. "The price is not totally set ... We are assessing production costs for the coming months ... We will be below 10 euros," Bogillot told France Inter radio. U.S. coronavirus deaths projected to more than double to 410,000 by January

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus will reach 410,000 by the end of the year, more than double the current death toll, and deaths could soar to 3,000 per day in December, the University of Washington's health institute forecast on Friday. Deaths could be reduced by 30% if more Americans wore face masks as epidemiologists have advised, but mask-wearing is declining, the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said. UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases

The United Kingdom recorded 1,813 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, versus 1,940 on Friday, health officials said on Saturday. Daily case numbers were about 1,000 a day for most of August, but have started to increase in recent days. Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave earlier this year. Kamala Harris says Trump not credible on possible COVID-19 vaccine

Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine. In an interview excerpt broadcast by CNN on Saturday, Harris said Trump had a track record of suppressing expert opinion about the coronavirus pandemic and worried that might happen again in the case of a prospective vaccine. Facebook blocks livestream of euthanasia campaigner's death

Facebook has blocked a terminally ill French euthanasia campaigner from livestreaming his own death. Alain Cocq, who has been suffering for 34 years from a rare and incurable degenerative disease, said he would find another way to broadcast his death. He has stopped taking food, drink or medicine, and says he wants his death to be seen to help persuade French authorities to lift a ban on medically assisted suicide. China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines

China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Saturday four more countries have agreed to run late-stage clinical tests of their coronavirus vaccine candidates, as China steps up its efforts in the global race. Serbia and Pakistan are among the new countries agreeing to Phase 3 trials, as the two companies seek more data overseas amid dwindling new cases in China. Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease

Protesters against a COVID-19 lockdown defied police in Australia's hotspot on Saturday, prompting 15 arrests, even as the state of Victoria continued its gradual improvement in stemming new cases due to the nearly five weeks of restrictions. Around 200 protesters in the state capital Melbourne rallied with chants of "freedom" and "human rights matter", surrounded by swarms of police. India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge

India's total coronavirus cases surged beyond 4 million with a record rise on Saturday, making it the third country in the world to surpass that mark, following the United States and Brazil. India added 86,432 cases of the new virus on Saturday, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry. France expects more severe COVID cases in next 15 days

France must stay vigilant as more people will be hospitalised in intensive care units in the next two weeks, reflecting a flare-up in COVID-19 infections in recent days, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday. Veran however ruled out the need for a new nationwide lockdown, telling BFM television that France had other means to fight the virus, including testing.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rival groups square off at Kentucky Derby as summer of protests grinds on

Armed supporters of the police and anti-racism protesters squared off near the famed Kentucky Derby horse race on Saturday, as dueling demonstrations over racial justice and policing continued to grind on across U.S. cities.As the afternoon...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1758 AUGER-ALIASSIME INTO LAST-16Felix Auger-Aliassime eased into the last-...

Israelis protest against PM as coronavirus infections spike

Thousands of Israelis protested outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, pressing ahead with a monthslong campaign demanding the embattled Israeli leader resign. The protest came as Israel is co...

New York attorney general to form grand jury to probe Rochester man's death

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Saturday her office would form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after Rochester police officers used a hood to restrain him. The Prude family and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020