The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has resolved to provide manpower to take care of the Jumbo COVID Hospital in the city, Additional Municipal Commissioner and Executive Head of Jumbo center, Rubal Agarwal said on Saturday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2020 05:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 05:39 IST
Pune Municipal Corporation deploys manpower at Jumbo COVID hospital
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

There were rumors circulating that doctors and nurses at the Jumbo facility have resigned. There is no truth in this, clarified Agarwal. He said that senior authorities took a review of the situation at the Jumbo COVID Hospital. Two cardiac ambulances have been made available there. All the treatments will be made free of charge at the Jumbo Center. Remdesivir injections will also be provided for free.

There were rumors circulating that doctors and nurses at the Jumbo facility have resigned. There is no truth in this, clarified Agarwal. He said that senior authorities took a review of the situation at the Jumbo COVID Hospital. Two cardiac ambulances have been made available there. All the treatments will be made free of charge at the Jumbo Center. Remdesivir injections will also be provided for free.

"The policy is to give a prescription for Remdesivir to patient's relatives, but for presently admitted patients. We have decided to provide Remdesevir to control current situations. If anyone asks the relatives of the Corona patients to purchase injections from outside, action will be taken against the staff. Patients' families may contact disaster management cell of PMC for any complaints," Agarwal said. According to the health department of Pune, the city has reported 4,050 positive cases and 79 deaths on Saturday. (ANI)

