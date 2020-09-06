COVID-19: 8 more people die in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded eight fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 and 726 new cases of the virus on Sunday, according to an official report here. With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths and cases in the state has climbed to 1,130 and 90,089 respectively.

Of the eight deaths, one was reported in Ajmer, one in Alwar, three in Bikaner, one in Dausa and two in Jaipur. Jaipur reported 133 fresh cases of the virus, the maximum in the state.

Other cases were reported from Udaipur (8), Pali (17), Ajmer (45), Dholpur (9), Banswara (10), Ganganagar (7), Churu (6), Sirohi (8), Bharatpur (9), Kota (111), Alwar (33), Jodhpur (126), Baran (16), Sawaimadhopur (5), Chittorgarh (14), Bhilwara (12), Bikaner (51), Jhalawar (44), Nagaur (18), Rajsamand (23), Barmer (8) and Bundi (13). The number of active cases in the state is 15,577.