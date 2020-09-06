Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five states, one UT with high COVID-19 caseload asked to scale up testing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 14:47 IST
Five states, one UT with high COVID-19 caseload asked to scale up testing

The Centre has asked 5 states and one UT from where 35 districts have been reporting high active COVID-19 caseload and fatality rate to strengthen containment measures and scale up testing to bring down positivity rate below five per cent. These 35 districts comprise all 11 districts in Delhi, Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and 24 South Parganas in West Bengal; Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara, Palghar, Aurangabad, Dhule and Nanded in Maharashtra; Surat in Gujarat; Pondicherry in Puducherry and East Singhbhum in Jharkhand.

In a review meeting held on Saturday, they were asked to ensure strict perimeter control, strengthen the active case search focusing on comorbids and elderly population, early identification by ramping up testing and optional utilization of RT-PCR testing capacity to break the chain of transmission of the disease, the Health ministry said on Sunday. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held the review meeting through video conference (VC) with health secretaries of five states and one UT on the containment and management of COVID-19 in 35 districts under their jurisdiction. The district collectors and other functionaries were advised to prepare and update district specific plans to continue their efforts to manage the pandemic. The states were also advised to effectively monitor home isolation cases and early hospitalisation in case of disease progression, seamless hospitalisation and early admission for patients requiring medical support, especially in cases of comorbid and elderly population, besides following effective infection control measures in hospitals to safeguard healthcare workers from contracting the infection.

The Union Health Ministry has been proactively monitoring the trajectory of the COVID pandemic and has been undertaking impactful interactions with the state and UT authorities to guide the administration of districts exhibiting a surge in COVID cases and having high active caseload and fatality rate to improve their management of the crisis, the ministry said. In addition to state health secretaries, district collectors, municipal commissioners and other functionaries of the affected districts also participated in the digital meeting. The State Health Secretaries presented a detailed analysis on the current status of COVID-19 in these districts. They covered the aspects of containment measures, contact tracing, surveillance activities, facility-wise case fatality rates, trends in terms of weekly new cases and deaths, etc, the ministry said. They also discussed the detailed roadmaps and action plan for the next one month, it said. Details in terms of split of RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests conducted in the district, re-testing percentage of symptomatic negatives from antigen tests, testing lab utilization, hospitalization status and bed occupancies of oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator etc., were also shared with the Centre. India's COVID-19 tally of cases mounted to 41,13,811 with a record 90,632 people being infected in a day, while the death toll climbed to 70,626 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 1,065 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.PTI PLB DV DV.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal kickstarts Delhi govt's anti-dengue campaign

The Delhi governments 10-week anti-dengue campaign commenced on Sunday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspecting his house for any signs of stagnant clean water and draining it. The 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign seeks to build a...

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have faith in humanity, will overcome this virus'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor issued a statement and said that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine. It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive f...

Telangana CM doing vote bank politics: BJP

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met a delegation from Muslim community on the reconstruction of two mosques that were demolished in Telangana State Secretariat, the BJP on Sunday accused him of doing vote bank polit...

Charred body of Thai woman found in Surat flat

The charred body of a Thai woman was found in a flat in Magdalla area of Surat in Gujarat, police said on Sunday. Neighbours of the woman, identified as Mimmi, found flames emanating from her second floor rented flat in the intervening nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020