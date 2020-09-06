Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai Health Authority to enhance exchange of best practices with India

A meeting was held recently between Director-General of the DHA, Humaid Al-Qutami and the Indian Consul General, Dr Aman Puri to discuss the possible collaboration, according to a statement. The statement said the DHA and India are collaborating to further enhance cooperation in the medical field amid COVID-19.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 18:25 IST
Dubai Health Authority to enhance exchange of best practices with India

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and India are collaborating to further enhance cooperation in the medical field amid the coronavirus pandemic as part of their constant endeavour to foster knowledge-transfer and provide high-quality care to patients. A meeting was held recently between Director-General of the DHA, Humaid Al-Qutami and the Indian Consul General, Dr Aman Puri to discuss the possible collaboration, according to a statement.

The statement said the DHA and India are collaborating to further enhance cooperation in the medical field amid COVID-19. Al-Qutami highlighted the long-standing relationship between the UAE and India in several fields including the health sector, the statement said. The two also discussed ways to explore and enhance cooperation between the two countries in the medical field.

Puri said that COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of collaboration between countries and health systems. He discussed collaboration opportunities and knowledge-transfer in various medical fields particularly between the DHA and National Health Authority of India. The two sides will discuss knowledge transfer, exchange of best practices and collaboration in all aspects of healthcare delivery in both countries, said the statement.

On August 18, Indian health officials held a webinar to discuss public and mental health, and to explore collaborative healthcare opportunities. In December 2019, a delegation headed by Al-Qutami had visited India on an official tour. The delegation had visited several hospitals in India to explore collaborative opportunities. Specific areas of collaboration included mental health, organ transplant, medical research, cancer care, cardiology, health innovation, mental health services and geriatric services.

India's COVID-19 count has crossed over 41 lakh. More than 70,000 people have died due to the infection in the country. The UAE has so far reported 73,984 cases with 388 deaths..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against AltNews co-founder for 'threatening, torturing' girl, he denies charges

The Delhi Polices Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against fact-check website AltNews cofounder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter, officials said on Sunday. Zubair refuted the allegation as...

26 badminton players to start training at national camp ahead of Thomas and Uber Cup

The Sports Authority of India SAI has given the go-ahead to National Badminton Coaching Camp for 26 national players, proposed by the Badminton Association of India BAI and Chief National Coach Pullella Gopichand, keeping in mind the prepar...

Expelled UP Cong leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party

Nine expelled Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to rise above the affinity for the family parivaar ke moh and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and dem...

Rallying-Tanak wins at home in Estonia as WRC re-starts

Ott Tanak won his home race for Hyundai on Sunday as Estonia made its world rally championship debut in a season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning champion finished 22.2 seconds clear of team mate Craig Breen with Toyotas Frenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020