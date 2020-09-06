Governor telephones COVID patient Gogoi to enquire about his health

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi called up former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), to enquire about his health, the veteran Congress leader said on Sunday. Gogoi, who was administered plasma therapy after his condition deteriorated a few days ago, is now recovering well but he still requires oxygen support, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said.

"I express my sincere gratitude and convey my thanx to Honble Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi. Prof Mukhi talked to me and enquired about my health over phone. He has expressed his kind wishes for my Speedy recovery," Gogoi tweeted. The condition of the 85-year-old three-time chief minister, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was hospitalised the next day, deteriorated on August 31 with sudden fall in oxygen saturation level. He was then administered plasma therapy.

"He is recovering well now. But his oxygen saturation level is around 92-93 per cent (which is considered low) and he requires oxygen support," Sarma told reporters here. A CT-Scan was done on Gogoi on Sunday and doctors are waiting for its report, he said adding that the veteran leader looks fit.

"He will be in the hospital for some more time now. It is taking time because of his comorbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and CAD (coronary artery disease)," Sarma said. A nine-member committee of doctors, led by the Head of Pulmonary Medicine Dr Jogesh Sarma, is monitoring the health condition of the former chief minister.

Gogoi, who represents Titabar assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is among 25 legislators of the state to test positive for COVID-19..