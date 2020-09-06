Left Menu
Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases up by 173 to 32,524; three die

The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 32,524 on Sunday with addition of 173 new cases, the Gujarat health department said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 32,524 on Sunday with addition of 173 new cases, the Gujarat health department said. With three people succumbing to the infection in the day, the toll in the district went up to 1,750, it said.

A total of 77 patients were discharged from hospitals, which pushed the tally of recoveries to 26,848, the department said in a statement. Of the 173 new cases, 152 patients were from Ahmedabad city while 21 cases were detected in rural parts.

All three deaths were reported in the areas located within the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits, it said. In rural Ahmedabad, the COVID-19 tally rose to 1,914 with addition of 21 new cases, while the count of recoveries went up to 1,758, officials said.

Meanwhile, an official said the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's Dhanvantary Rath--a van which provides OPD service to people at their doorsteps in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic--has served over 10 lakh people since mid May. Each 'Rath' is equipped with a team of doctors, paramedical staff and pharmacists.

The Niti Aayog had earlier said that the model will be replicated in various states.

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

