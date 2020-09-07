Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The company also said it had agreed with the Australian government to manufacture and supply 51 million doses of its own vaccine being developed with the University of Queensland, with mid-2021 likely the earliest the vaccine will be delivered. Wuhan seafood market still closed The Huanan seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, believed by many to be the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, is sealed behind a blue perimeter fence.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:43 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Surging infections in India

India's coronavirus infections surged past 4.2 million on Monday as it overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases. India, with a daily record 90,802 cases on Monday, also has the fastest-growing case load. The United States, with more than 6 million cases, remains the worst-affected country. Deaths in India have been relatively low so far, but it has posted more than 1,000 deaths for each of the last five days. On Monday, India's health ministry said 1,016 people died of COVID-19, taking total mortalities to 71,642.

Sinovac employees and families administered vaccine About 90% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd employees and their families have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country's emergency use programme, its chief executive said on Sunday.

The extent of inoculations under the emergency programme, which China launched in July but has released few details about, points to how actively it is using experimental vaccines in the hopes of protecting essential workers against a potential COVID-19 resurgence, even as trials are still underway. Sinovac, whose CoronaVac is in Phase 3 clinical trials and has been included in the emergency scheme, offered the candidate vaccine to approximately 2,000 to 3,000 employees and their families on a voluntary basis, CEO Yin Weidong, who with his wife and parents has been inoculated, told Reuters.

Australian firm announces vaccine manufacturing plans Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd said on Monday it would manufacture two different COVID-19 vaccine candidates, with the earliest doses due to reach the market early next year, sending its shares nearly 3% higher.

CSL said it expects to supply 30 million doses of a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University to the Australian government if trials prove successful, with the first doses to be available in early 2021. The company also said it had agreed with the Australian government to manufacture and supply 51 million doses of its own vaccine being developed with the University of Queensland, with mid-2021 likely the earliest the vaccine will be delivered.

Wuhan seafood market still closed The Huanan seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, believed by many to be the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, is sealed behind a blue perimeter fence. A large team of security staff chases away anyone who lingers.

Foreign journalists were invited on an official tour to report on Wuhan's efforts to rebuild its economy after the months-long trauma of COVID-19. The official message: the "heroic city" is back to normal and back in business, its schools and tourist sites reopened and its enterprises running at full capacity. China rejects conspiracy theories surrounding the coronavirus, including claims without evidence that a specialist virology institute in Wuhan manufactured it. But many unanswered questions remain about the origins of COVID-19 and the role played by the trade in exotic wildlife in Wuhan.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Kemp's blast against former Dodgers team lifts Rockies to victory

Matt Kemp hit a two-run home run against his former team to give the Colorado Rockies a 7-6 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. Josh Fuentes also hit a home run as the Rockies took the lead on three different occasion...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares shaky, oil slumps on Saudi price cuts

Asian shares struggled for traction on Monday after two straight sessions of losses as investors grappled with sky-high valuations at a time when the global economy is in a coronavirus-induced recession while oil prices dropped sharply.Euro...

Lakers hold off Rockets to even series

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 62 points and 21 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers needed to hold off the fourth-seeded Rockets second-half rally to win 117-109 Sunday night to even their Western Conference semifinals series ...

Metro Rail services resume in Kochi

The Kochi Metro on Monday resumed services after being suspended for over five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The services between Thykoodam and Aluva were resumed at 7 am, adhering to COVID-19 protocol, a Kochi Metro spokesman said.H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020