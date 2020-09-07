Sikkim's COVID-19 death toll rises to 6
PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:03 IST
Sikkim on Monday reported its sixth COVID-19 fatality as a 27-year-old man succumbed to the infection in East Sikkim district, a senior Health department official said. The patient had co-morbidities like multidrug- resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), Director General (DG)-cum- Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa Tshering Bhutia said.
The man died this morning at Rongli primary health centre and a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was done on his body which came out to be positive, Bhutia said. The Himalayan state till Sunday had reported 1,910 COVID-19 cases of which 534 are actives cases.
East Sikkim, of which state capital Gangtok is a part, has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,357, followed by 476 in South Sikkim, 76 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim..
