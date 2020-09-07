UK records 2,948 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19

UK records 2,948 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:36 IST
The United Kingdom recorded 2,948 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Monday, down slightly from 2,988 a day earlier.
Daily case numbers had been rising at about 1,000 a day for most of August, but have started to increase in recent days. Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave earlier this year.
