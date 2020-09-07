3,077 fresh COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported in Bengal

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,620 on Monday after 58 more people succumbed to the disease, while 3,077 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the state to 1,83,865, the health department said. The discharge rate climbed to 85.40 per cent, with 3,021 people recovering from the disease since Sunday evening, the department said in its bulletin.

As many as 42,216 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 during the period, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in Bengal currently stands at 23,216, it added.