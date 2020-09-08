Argentina coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Argentina's coronavirus death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday, the government said, as the South American nation struggles to bring its infection rate under control. There have been 10,129 deaths, with 488,007 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government data. Almost half of coronavirus tests are yielding a positive result. Argentina has been under lockdown since March 20, though cases have spiked in recent weeks.Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 08-09-2020 04:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 04:53 IST
Argentina has been under lockdown since March 20, though cases have spiked in recent weeks. Some areas of the country, including capital Buenos Aires, remain under varying levels of quarantine, though some activities, like exercise and outdoor restaurant dining, recently resumed.
