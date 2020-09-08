FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Spain became the first country in Western Europe to register 500,000 coronavirus infections, after a second surge in cases that coincided with schools reopening, while Argentina's death toll surpassed 10,000.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * A spike in infections in Indonesia's holiday island of Bali and Thailand's first locally transmitted case in 100 days have dealt further blows to Southeast Asian hopes of reviving vital tourism industries.

* The Australian state at the centre of the country's second wave coronavirus outbreak is deepening its contact tracing programme to try to maintain a steady decline in daily new cases. * Thousands of trainee doctors in South Korea returned to work after ending a more than two-week strike as the country continued to post three-digit rises in new daily infections.

* India overtook Brazil as the second-worst hit country by the COVID-19, Malaysia reported its sharpest rise in new cases in three months, and South Korea weighed whether to extend curbs ahead of a national holiday. EUROPE

* England's deputy chief medical officer said the rise in the number of cases was of great concern and people had "relaxed too much" over the summer. * The number of confirmed cases in France rose again compared with the previous day, as did the death toll, as the country battles to contain a likely second wave of the virus.

* Seven Greek islands have been added to the list of countries from which travellers must quarantine when entering England, British transport minister Grant Shapps said. AMERICAS

* Cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrying trend on a Labour Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties to mark the end of summer. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iraq is reopening its land border crossings, restaurants, hotels, and bringing back sporting events without spectators, the prime minister said, three days after it recorded its highest daily increase in infections. * Oman will restart international flights on Oct. 1, state news agency ONA said on Twitter.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization (WHO) is in talks with India about joining the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan, a senior WHO adviser said.

* Russia will begin offering its COVID-19 vaccine to volunteers this week as part of a trial following the vaccine's registration, the TASS news agency quoted the health minister as saying. * The WHO is working with China on requirements for international approval of any Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said.

* Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd said its coronavirus vaccine candidate appeared to be safe for older people, according to preliminary results from an early to mid-stage trial. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Japan's economy sank deeper into its worst post-war contraction in the second quarter as the coronavirus jolted businesses more than initially thought. * The German economy is recovering from the coronavirus shock and will reach its pre-crisis size at the beginning of 2022 at the latest, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters.