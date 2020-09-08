Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

India overtook Brazil as the second-worst hit country by the COVID-19, Malaysia reported its sharpest rise in new cases in three months, and South Korea weighed whether to extend curbs ahead of a national holiday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:16 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative Image

India overtook Brazil as the second-worst hit country by the COVID-19, Malaysia reported its sharpest rise in new cases in three months, and South Korea weighed whether to extend curbs ahead of a national holiday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * President Xi Jinping said China acted openly and transparently, and honoured the "heroes" of its "people's war" against COVID-19.

* Hong Kong will expand the size of public gatherings to four people and re-open more sports venues from Friday. * A spike in infections in Indonesia's island of Bali and Thailand's first local transmission in 100 days have knocked hopes of reviving vital tourism industries.

* As Japan's ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race, frontrunner and chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said coronavirus should take priority in deciding on a snap election. EUROPE

* Spain's foreign minister said her government was pushing for EU harmonisation of COVID travel measures to limit problems for tourists and operators. * France's situation is "worrying", with daily new cases at record levels, but a second wave is "avoidable", its health minister said.

* Ukraine registered a record 57 deaths in the past 24 hours, up from a previous record of 54 last week. AMERICAS

* A senior lawmaker said Mexico's 2021 spending blueprint will likely forecast revenue similar to this year, modestly boosting health spending but keeping taxes at current levels - as it balances reviving a battered economy while sticking to the president's austerity promises. * Mexico reported 3,486 new cases of coronavirus infection and 223 additional fatalities on Monday.

* Argentina's death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday, with almost half of coronavirus tests yielding a positive result. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Egypt's total recorded cases hit 100,041 on Monday, while its total death toll reached 5,541. * Iraq is reopening its land border crossings, restaurants, hotels, and bringing back sporting events without spectators, three days after it recorded its highest daily increase in infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization (WHO) is in talks with India about joining the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan, a senior WHO adviser said.

* Russia will begin offering its COVID-19 vaccine to volunteers this week as part of a trial, TASS news agency quoted the health minister saying. * South Korea's Celltrion will begin commercial production of its COVID-19 antibody drug this month, as it pushes ahead with clinical trials.

* Japan approved $6.32 billion from emergency budget reserves for coronavirus vaccines. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World shares struggled to stabilise as doubts about a recovery in tech stocks lingered after last week's rout, while the dollar steadied as investors pondered whether policy signals from the European Central Bank this week could weaken the euro. * Disruption to schooling stemming from the COVID-19 epidemic will cause a skill loss that could result in a 1.5% drop in global economic output for the rest of this century, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development estimated.

* Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers have not extended sponsors' contracts set to expire at the end of the year, sources said, leaving some questioning whether to continue. * Thailand's exports could fall by 10% this year, a Thai shipping association said, warning that an imports slump was also a worry.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Ed Osmond)

