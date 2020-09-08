FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
India overtook Brazil as the second-worst hit country by the COVID-19, Malaysia reported its sharpest rise in new cases in three months, and South Korea weighed whether to extend curbs ahead of a national holiday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:16 IST
India overtook Brazil as the second-worst hit country by the COVID-19, Malaysia reported its sharpest rise in new cases in three months, and South Korea weighed whether to extend curbs ahead of a national holiday.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.
ASIA-PACIFIC * President Xi Jinping said China acted openly and transparently, and honoured the "heroes" of its "people's war" against COVID-19.
* Hong Kong will expand the size of public gatherings to four people and re-open more sports venues from Friday. * A spike in infections in Indonesia's island of Bali and Thailand's first local transmission in 100 days have knocked hopes of reviving vital tourism industries.
* As Japan's ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race, frontrunner and chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said coronavirus should take priority in deciding on a snap election. EUROPE
* Spain's foreign minister said her government was pushing for EU harmonisation of COVID travel measures to limit problems for tourists and operators. * France's situation is "worrying", with daily new cases at record levels, but a second wave is "avoidable", its health minister said.
* Ukraine registered a record 57 deaths in the past 24 hours, up from a previous record of 54 last week. AMERICAS
* A senior lawmaker said Mexico's 2021 spending blueprint will likely forecast revenue similar to this year, modestly boosting health spending but keeping taxes at current levels - as it balances reviving a battered economy while sticking to the president's austerity promises. * Mexico reported 3,486 new cases of coronavirus infection and 223 additional fatalities on Monday.
* Argentina's death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday, with almost half of coronavirus tests yielding a positive result. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Egypt's total recorded cases hit 100,041 on Monday, while its total death toll reached 5,541. * Iraq is reopening its land border crossings, restaurants, hotels, and bringing back sporting events without spectators, three days after it recorded its highest daily increase in infections.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization (WHO) is in talks with India about joining the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan, a senior WHO adviser said.
* Russia will begin offering its COVID-19 vaccine to volunteers this week as part of a trial, TASS news agency quoted the health minister saying. * South Korea's Celltrion will begin commercial production of its COVID-19 antibody drug this month, as it pushes ahead with clinical trials.
* Japan approved $6.32 billion from emergency budget reserves for coronavirus vaccines. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* World shares struggled to stabilise as doubts about a recovery in tech stocks lingered after last week's rout, while the dollar steadied as investors pondered whether policy signals from the European Central Bank this week could weaken the euro. * Disruption to schooling stemming from the COVID-19 epidemic will cause a skill loss that could result in a 1.5% drop in global economic output for the rest of this century, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development estimated.
* Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers have not extended sponsors' contracts set to expire at the end of the year, sources said, leaving some questioning whether to continue. * Thailand's exports could fall by 10% this year, a Thai shipping association said, warning that an imports slump was also a worry.
(Compiled by Sarah Morland and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Ed Osmond)
ALSO READ
Some agreement, but issues remain as West African mediators meet Mali coup leaders
South Africa's Ramaphosa reprimands finance minister over tweets on Zambia
Work afoot to create a new, inclusive economy for South Africans: President
West Africa's BCEAO cbank reopens in Mali for first time since coup
Cricket South Africa calls Kallis jewel in their crown