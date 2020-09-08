Russia completes early trials of second potential COVID-19 vaccine - Ifax
Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August after completing early-stage human trials. "Today...Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:59 IST
Siberia's Vector virology institute on Tuesday completed early-stage human trials, known as Phase II, of a second potential Russian vaccine against COVID-19, the state consumer safety watchdog was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying. Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August after completing early-stage human trials.
"Today... the final group of 20 volunteers was released from hospital," watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement. "All 100 volunteers were vaccinated with two doses and have completed a 23-day monitoring period in hospital. The volunteers are feeling good."
