Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inovio partners with Thermo Fisher to bolster COVID-19 vaccine supply

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday that Thermo Fisher Scientific would manufacture the drug developer's experimental coronavirus vaccine, as it looks to boost the supply ahead of large trials this month. The company said it plans to have 100 million doses of its vaccine, INO-4800, in 2021 through its third-party manufacturers.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:09 IST
Inovio partners with Thermo Fisher to bolster COVID-19 vaccine supply

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday that Thermo Fisher Scientific would manufacture the drug developer's experimental coronavirus vaccine, as it looks to boost the supply ahead of large trials this month.

The company said it plans to have 100 million doses of its vaccine, INO-4800, in 2021 through its third-party manufacturers. U.S.-based Inovio is in the race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 892,000 people globally.

The vaccine was found to be safe in early-stage studies and a larger study is expected to begin later this month, subject to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clearance. The development timeline lags those of rivals such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca , which have begun late-stage studies of their coronavirus vaccine candidates.

Thermo Fisher joins other manufacturers such as Richter-Helm BioLogics and Ology Biosciences in making Inovio's experimental vaccine.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

As FARC leader testifies, survivors of sexual abuse, recruitment see little hope for justice

Yudy Tovar would like to believe that hope is the last thing ever lost. But Tovar, who was forcibly recruited and sexually abused as a teenager by Colombias now-disbanded FARC rebels, says the chances for justice in hers and thousands of si...

Inaction has been fatal, says UNHCR, as dozens of Rohingya refugees perish at sea

The refugees, numbering about 330 had set off on the journey in Coxs Bazar, in southern Bangladesh, in February. After months at sea in desperate conditions, some 300 landed on the northern coast of Aceh, Indonesia, early on Monday morning....

Nitish reviews progress of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various works under the state governments Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan and asked officials to complete renovation of all public wells by March next year. Kumar, who held t...

India-Angola hold first joint commission meeting, reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

The Indian side offered to share its expertise to support the Angolan Governments economic diversification plans through capacity building, infrastructure development in key areas, a joint press communique after India-Angola first joint Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020