Indore records highest single-day spike of 295 COVID-19 cases

With the detection of 295 fresh infections, Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday recorded a highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases that has taken its tally to 15,165, an official said. An analysis of official data shows an increase in the rate of infection in August, which is continuing in September as well.

As many as 295 people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, raising the tally in the district to 15,165, the official said. "At present, about 80 per cent of the total 4,300 beds available for infected patients in different hospitals are occupied," said Dr Amit Malakar, district nodal officer for prevention of COVID-19.

Arrangements for 500 more beds will be made in COVID- 19 wards of hospitals in the next seven days, he said, adding that 200 of these beds will be in intensive care units (ICUs) and high dependency units (HDUs). According to health officials, Indore currently has 4,239 active COVID-19 cases, which includes patients under home isolation.

As many as 10,499 people in the district have recovered from the deadly infection, while 427 have succumbed to it so far, the official said..