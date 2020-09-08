Left Menu
ESIC rejects reports of insured persons not getting proper treatment at Noida facilities

Medicines to patients is distributed from the newly established in-house pharmacy of the hospital, it added. The ESIC Sub-Regional Office, Noida is also providing cash benefit to IPs, thus helping them in mitigating their hardships during the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:53 IST
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Tuesday dismissed reports that its insured persons (IPs or subscribers) and beneficiaries are not getting proper treatment at ESIC Hospital and dispensaries in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The ESIC provides health insurance to its subscribers and also runs hospitals and dispensaries for IPs and their dependents.

"ESIC in response to the news published in some of the newspapers about ESI IPs and their beneficiaries not getting proper treatment at ESIC Hospital and Dispensaries, Noida, has clarified that ESIC Hospital, Noida has been providing dedicated medical care and all types of treatment related services to the IPs and their beneficiaries," a labour ministry statement said. The ESIC Hospital has done remarkably well in providing medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. The hospital has treated about 68,000 patients since April 2020 and all the four dispensaries -- located at Sector 12, Sector 57, NEPZ and Greater Noida -- have treated more than 1 lakh IPs and their beneficiaries, it added.

Besides this, ESIC Hospital started treatment of COVID-19 patients from June and 100 beds have been made operational in this regard. Medicines to patients is distributed from the newly established in-house pharmacy of the hospital, it added.

The ESIC Sub-Regional Office, Noida is also providing cash benefit to IPs, thus helping them in mitigating their hardships during the pandemic. A total of 25,829 payments amounting to Rs 8.5 crore have been made towards cash benefit since April 2020, the statement said. As per government directives, ESIC hospitals are involved in fighting the menace of COVID-19. Its medical infrastructure has been opened to all COVID-19 patients which include the general public as well, it said.

So far, 23 ESIC hospitals with around 2,600 isolation beds and about 1,350 quarantine beds are functioning as COVID-19 dedicated facilities. In addition, around 961 COVID-19 isolation beds are available in most of the remaining ESIC hospitals. Further, 555 ICU/HDU beds with 213 ventilators have been made available in these hospitals.

