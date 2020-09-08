Left Menu
Delhi govt launches awareness campaign urging people to follow COVID-19 safety measures

The Delhi government has launched an extensive awareness campaign with Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal's pre-recorded calls and multimedia messages appealing to the people to follow COVID-19 safety precautions like wearing a face cover, following social distancing and getting tested for the virus. One crore people of Delhi will be approached through the pre-recorded calls, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:03 IST
The Delhi government has launched an extensive awareness campaign with Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal's pre-recorded calls and multimedia messages appealing to the people to follow COVID-19 safety precautions like wearing a face cover, following social distancing and getting tested for the virus. Other media like radio, television and outdoor publicity materials like billboards will also be part of the campaign, disseminating the chief minister's message, according to a Delhi government statement.

The chief minister is directly appealing to the people of Delhi to wear masks and follow social distancing through pre-recorded calls and other modes of communication. One crore people of Delhi will be approached through the pre-recorded calls, it said. "He will also be reaching out to the people through radio, TV, outdoor hoardings and digital platforms on how to avoid corona and take precautions," the statement said.

The coronavirus situation in Delhi is under "control" but the positive cases have increased in the last few days with the doubling of testing and "negligence" of some people, after which the chief minister decided to "directly deliver" his message to the public, it added..

Videos

