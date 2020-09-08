Pune: Teams deployed to oversee oxygen supply amid outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Pune administration has deployed teams at oxygen manufacturing units to ensure its supply for treatment of patients continues unabated despite a sharp spike in demand. Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the teams stationed at such manufacturing units to control and monitor supply of oxygen comprise personnel from Food and Drug Administration, Excise and police.

"The state government has instructed that such units will allocate 80 per cent of oxygen for medical purposes. This figure can be raised as well if need be. Two nodal officials have also been appointed to control supply and curb black marketing, as instances of artificial shortage have been reported," Rao said. If required, oxygen can be procured from units in Raigad, he added.