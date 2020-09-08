1,295 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 13 deaths, 1,445 recover

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,06,966 with 1,295 new cases reported on Tuesday, the state health department said. The coronavirus death toll of the state rose to 3,136 with 13 more fatalities, it said.

At the same time, the number of patients discharged from hospitals at 1,445 outnumbered the new cases on Tuesday, increasing the recovered cases in the state to 87,479. With this, the state's recovery rate rose to 81.78 per cent.

A total of 72,076 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 1,108.86 tests per day per million population. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,06,966, new cases 1,295, deaths 3,136, discharged 87,479, active cases 16,351 and people tested so far 29,25,447.