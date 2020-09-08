Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases reach 32,866; three die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 170 to 32,866 on Tuesday, Gujarat health department said. With three people succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,756, it said.

A total of 95 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 27,024. Of the 170 cases, Ahmedabad city reported 148 cases while rural areas added 22 patients.