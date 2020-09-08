Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK reports 2,420 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, excluding data from N. Ireland

The United Kingdom reported 2,420 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Tuesday, which did not include delayed figures from Northern Ireland. The data was made up of reported new cases from England, Scotland and Wales. A note on the government website said Northern Ireland's data had not yet been received. Daily case numbers have started to increase in recent days.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:46 IST
UK reports 2,420 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, excluding data from N. Ireland

The United Kingdom reported 2,420 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Tuesday, which did not include delayed figures from Northern Ireland.

The data was made up of reported new cases from England, Scotland and Wales. A note on the government website said Northern Ireland's data had not yet been received.

Daily case numbers have started to increase in recent days. Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave of the virus earlier this year.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Railways to restart Shramik Special trains from Odisha, announces 3 special trains from state

A day after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhans letter to the Railway Minister requesting him to restart Shramik Special trains from Odisha to ferry migrant workers back to their workplaces in other parts of the country, the Railways announc...

Probe into drug mafia will cover coastal districts: DGP

The ongoing investigation into the drug dealings by a mafia gang in the state will not be confined to Bengaluru and will be extended to coastal districts, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Tuesday. Addressing reporte...

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Russia to attend SCO meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO. His trip to Moscow comes days after Defence Minister Raj...

Take efforts to make Sanskrit national language: Maha Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday said Sanskrit was lively, perpetual and classical and collective efforts must be made to make it the national language. Koshyari was speaking through video-conferencing at the 9th convoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020