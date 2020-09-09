India coronavirus infections surge to 4.3 million
India reported 89,706 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total caseload to 4.3 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. In the last 24 hours, 1,115 people died of COIVD-19, taking the death toll in India to 73,890, the health ministry said.Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 10:36 IST
India reported 89,706 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total caseload to 4.3 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. The South Asian nation has the highest number of coronavirus infections outside of the United States, reporting the largest single-day increases in cases every day for more than a month.
It's death rate has remained relatively low, but is starting to show signs of rising, with more than 1,000 deaths reported daily for eight days straight. In the last 24 hours, 1,115 people died of COIVD-19, taking the death toll in India to 73,890, the health ministry said.
