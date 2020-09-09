Dr Reddy's launches Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment in India
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of Remdesivir, meant for treatment of COVID-19 patients, under a brand name 'Redyx' in India. According to a press release from the drug maker, the launch is part of the licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) that grants Dr Reddys the right to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir, a potential treatment for Covid-19, in 127 countries including India.
Remdesivir is approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of Covid-19 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms. "Dr Reddy's Redyx is available in strength of 100 mg vial," it said.
Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddys Laboratories, M V Ramana said, "We will continue our efforts to develop products that address significant unmet needs of patients. The launch of Redyx reaffirms our commitment to bringing in critical medicine for patients suffering from COVID-19 in India." PTI GDK ROH ROH
